WWE News: Announcement on Io Shirai Signing, Full Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H Cage Match

– As previously reported, Io Shirai made an appearance at NXT live event in Tokyo, Japan to announce her signing with WWE. WWE.com also published an article announcing her signing. The article reads as follows:

“WWE has announced that it has signed Io Shirai, one of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in the world, as its newest Superstar.

The announcement was made at today’s WWE Live Event at Tokyo’s Ry?goku Sumo Hall, where Shirai was introduced to members of the WWE Universe as the newest signee to WWE NXT.

A ring veteran of more than 10 years, Shirai has accomplished more than virtually anyone in the modern history of Japanese women’s wrestlers. Tokyo Sports, a national daily sports newspaper, named her the country’s top female grappler in each of the past three years.

Boasting an exciting and technical in-ring style that combines speed and force, Shirai is renowned for her devastating strikes and suplexes. Nicknamed the “Genius of the Sky,” Shirai also packs a wide arsenal of high-flying moves, including an eye-popping Asai moonsault.

Shirai most recently competed with Tokyo-based World Wonder Ring Stardom, the same organization where NXT Superstar and inaugural Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane first made her name. A fixture of Stardom, Shirai was a multi-time champion there and enjoyed two reigns with the promotion’s top title, the World of Stardom Championship.

Will it be long before the WWE Universe witnesses Shirai’s spectacular ability in a WWE ring?”

– WWE released a full Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar match video. It’s their Steel Cage Match from Extreme Rules 2013. You can check out the full match video in the player below.