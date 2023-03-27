wrestling / News
WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune Begins Today
March 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune begins today with several wrestlers set to appear on each episode of the popular game show. The lineup inclues:
Monday: Drew McIntyre, Carmella, Xavier Woods
Tuesday: Bianca Belair, Austin Theory, Sonya Deville.
Wednesday: Big E, Bayley, Liv Morgan
Thursday: Natalya, The Miz, Kofi Kingston.
It’s unknown who will appear on Friday’s episode. The show airs in syndication so check your local listings.
