WWE Week Programming Next Week Includes Bray Wyatt Documentary

USA Network is set to have a ‘WWE Week’ next week, leading up to the premiere of Friday Night Smackdown on September 13. This will include an airing of the Bray Wyatt documentary Becoming Immortal. The schedule includes:

* Monday, 8 PM ET: Monday Night RAW

* Monday, 11 PM ET: Blockers (starring John Cena)

* Tuesday, 8 PM ET: NXT

* Tuesday, 10:09 PM ET: Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal

* Friday, 8 PM ET: Friday Night Smackdown