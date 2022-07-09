WWE Weekend House Show Lineup Notes

– The WWE Raw roster heads to Bossier City, Louisiana for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. Here’s the advertised lineup for tonight’s card:

* Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory

* Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

* And More

Also set for tonight, the SmackDown roster will be at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Here’s the currently advertised lineup:

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya (Advertised for SmackDown Women’s Championship, but that’s now held by Liv Morgan)

* New Day, Sheamus, The Usos, and more also scheduled to appear.

– On Sunday, July 10, the Raw roster goes to the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas with the following lineup for Sunday Stunner:

* Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory

* Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

* Omos w/ MVP and more scheduled to appear.

Lastly, the SmackDown edition of Sunday Stunner will be held at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada on July 10. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Sami Zayn and The Usos

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

* Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus