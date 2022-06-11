wrestling / News
WWE Weekend House Show Notes: NXT 2.0, Saturday Night’s Main Event, & Sunday Stunner
– WWE has several live events scheduled for this weekend for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT 2.0. Here are the scheduled lineups:
WWE NXT 2.0 in Largo, Florida – Largo Event Center (June 11):
* Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction, and Cora Jade are all advertised for tonight’s show.
Saturday Night’s Main Event in Cape Girardeau, Missoru – Show Me Center (June 11):
* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
* Handicap Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP
* The Miz hosts Miz TV with guest US Champion Austin Theory.
* Also advertised to appear: Seth Rollins, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Alexa Bliss, and The Street Profits
Saturday Night’s Main Event in Las Cruces, New Mexico – Pan American Center Center (June 11):
* Advertised to appear: Drew McIntyre, The Usos, The New Day, and Ricochet.
Sunday Stunner in Springfield, Missouri – Great Southern Bank Arena (June 12):
* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
* Also advertised to appear: Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins
Sunday Stunner in Albuquerque, New Mexico – Tingley Coliseum (June 12):
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. TBA
* Also advertised: Ricochet, The New Day, and more.
