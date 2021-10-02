WWE Weekend House Show Notes, Return to Puerto Rico, Supershow Set for Lexington

– WWE is returning to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a WWE Supershow live event at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. This is WWE’s first show in Puerto Rico in two years. Here’s the advertised lineup from the arena’s website for tonight:

* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Finn Balor, Rey & Dominik Mysterio

* Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* US Championship Triple Threat Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Drew McIntyre

* Other Superstars advertised to appear: Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Keith “Bearcat” Lee, Angel Garza, Natalya, Tamina, and more.

Per the Colosseum’s website, everyone under the age of 16 at the event is required to be accompanied by an adult at all times. Also, due ot executive order as of Sept. 14, children under the age of 12 are not allowed in “mass events” that lead to crowds, so minors 12 years and younger will not be admitted into the venue.

Additionally, US champ Damian Priest has revealed an exclusive Boricua shirt for him that will only be available exclusively at tonight’s event in San Juan. You can check out his video for the exclusive event shirt below:

– Tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 3), WWE will have another Supershow card at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits

* Big E vs. Bobby Lashley

* Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

* RK-Bro vs. The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

* Other Superstars advertised to appear: Seth Rollins, King Nakamura, Carmella, Liv Morgan, and more. Talent are subject to change.

The WWE Raw Superstars will then have to travel to Nashville, Tennessee for Monday’s edition on Raw, along with any SmackDown talent who are likely to be drafted to the Raw roster for Night 2 of the WWE Draft.