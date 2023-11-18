WWE Weekend Live Event Notes, Five Shows Scheduled

– WWE has a jam-packed live event schedule this weekend with two house shows for WWE scheduled tonight and tomorrow, plus an NXT live show tonight in Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center. WWE is holding two Saturday Night’s Main Event shows tonight. Here’s the advertised lineup at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi:

* Street Fight: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

* Also advertised to appear: Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Kofi Kingston, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dragon Lee, Carlito, and more.

The other Saturday Night’s Main Event show is running at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio tonight. WWE is advertising Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre for the event.

– Next up, WWE has two Sunday Night Stunner shows scheduled for tomorrow. The first one will be at the Cow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. The venue is advertising Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, BeckY Lynch, Damian Priest, and Gunther for the event.

Lastly, the other Sunday night Stunner show is scheduled for the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The venue is advertising Charlotte Flair, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Iyo Sky, and more.