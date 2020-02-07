wrestling / News

WWE Weekend Live Event Schedule

February 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Here’s a look at the weekend schedule for WWE:

* Friday: WWE SmackDown from San Jose, CA
* Friday: NXT Live from Phoenix, AZ
* Saturday: WWE Raw & SmackDown Supershow from Oakland, CA
* Saturday: NXT Live from Las Vegas, NV
* Sunday: WWE Raw & SmackDown Supershow from Fresno, CA
* Sunday: NXT Live from Riverside, CA
* Monday: WWE Raw from Ontario, CA

411 will have live coverage of WWE Raw and SmackDown along with results from the live events all weekend.

