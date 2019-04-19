Here’s a look at what’s on tap for WWE this weekend:

WWE NXT

The NXT UK brand has TV tapings tonight and tomorrow in Glasgow, Scotland at Intu Braehead. Advertised locally are Jinny, Joe and Mark Coffey, Pete Dunne, WALTER, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Toni Storm, Tyson T-Bone and more. WALTER is scheduled to face Pete Dunne on one of the nights.

RAW

The Raw brand kicks off their live event loop tonight in St. Louis, Missouri at the Enterprise Center with Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley vs. The Shield, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Elias and WWE Raw & Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott.

Tomorrow, Raw will run Springfield, IL at the Bank of Springfield Center. They will then head to Moline, IL for the WWE Network special The Shield’s Final Stand, which will air at 9:30 p.m. ET featuring the trio’s “final chapter” and Balor defending the IC title. Locally advertised is Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley vs. The Shield and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Elias.

Raw will finish their loop with a live broadcast in Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Center. Main Event will also be taped.

WWE NXT

NXT has a live event tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at the Maxwell Snyder Armory.

Tomorrow, they will run Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium.

SMACKDOWN

Smackdown Live will start their week tomorrow in Madison, Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton, WWE RAW & Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (for the SD title) and Kevin Owens vs. Andrade advertised on top.

On Sunday, they head to Rochester, Minnesota at the Mayo Civic Center with the same top matches announced.

Monday, Smackdown goes to Sioux City, Iowa at the Tyson Event Center.

They will close out their loop on Tuesday with a Smackdown Live & 205 Live TV taping in Lincoln, Nebraska at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.