WWE Weekend Road to WrestleMania Live Event Notes

– WWE continues the Road to WrestleMania Tour this weekend with live events in Fargo, North Dakota and more. Here’s the advertised lineup for tonight’s SmackDown event at the Fargodome in Fargo:

* Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikota

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

* Also scheduled to appear: The Usos, Rhea Ripley, The Brawling Brutes, and more.

– The Raw brand will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum tomorrow. Here’s the announced lineup:

* United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Carmella

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Also set to appear: Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Damage CTRL, and Braun Strowman