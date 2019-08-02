wrestling / News
WWE Weekend Schedule
August 2, 2019
– Here’s a look at the weekend schedule for WWE:
* No SmackDown live events as they were canceled.
* Raw live events: Aug. 2 (Fort Wayne, Indiana), Aug. 3 (Toledo, Ohio), Aug. 4 (Erie, Pennsylvania)
* NXT live events: Aug. 2 (Melbourne, Florida), Aug. 3 (Largo, Florida)
* Raw on Aug. 5 (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
* SmackDown on Aug. 6 (Detroit, Michigan)
411mania will have results from all WWE live events and shows over the weekend.
– Headlocked Comics are now selling signed Dolph Ziggler art prints from San Diego Comic Con at this link.
– Titus O’Neil’s first book There’s No Such Thing As a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype will be oficially released on 8/6.
