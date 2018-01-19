– Here is the WWE weekend schedule of live events…

* The Raw brand runs tonight in Reading, PA, Saturday in State College, PA, and Sunday in Binghamton, NY

* The Smackdown brand runs Saturday in Florence, SC, and on Sunday in Greenville, SC

* The 205 Live brand runs on Saturday in Lowell, MA, and on Sunday in Poughkeepsie, NY.

* NXT runs on Saturday in Sebring, FL.

