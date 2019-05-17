wrestling / News
WWE Weekend Schedule: Raw & Smackdown in Europe, Money in the Bank, NXT, More
– WWE’s has a busy weekend starting today, including the closing of the European tours and Money in the Bank. Per WWE.com’s events schedule, this weekend’s shows are:
Friday
* Raw live event in Cardiff, Wales (Motorpoint Arena)
* Smackdown live event in Berlin, Germany (Mercedes-Benz Arena)
* NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida (St. Petersburg Armory)
* NXT live event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Fillmore Philadelphia)
Saturday
* NXT live event in Sanford, Florida (Sanford Civic Center)
* NXT live event in Baltimore, Maryland (APG Federal Credit Union Arena)
Sunday
* NXT live event in Asbury Park, New Jersey (Asbury Park Convention Hall)
* Money in the Bank in Hartford, Connecticut (XL Center)
Monday
* Raw in Albany, New York (Times Union Center)
Tuesday
* Smackdown & 205 Live in Providence, Rhode Island (Dunkin’ Donuts Center)
