WWE Weekend Schedule: Raw & Smackdown in Europe, Money in the Bank, NXT, More

May 17, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE’s has a busy weekend starting today, including the closing of the European tours and Money in the Bank. Per WWE.com’s events schedule, this weekend’s shows are:

Friday

* Raw live event in Cardiff, Wales (Motorpoint Arena)

* Smackdown live event in Berlin, Germany (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

* NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida (St. Petersburg Armory)

* NXT live event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Fillmore Philadelphia)

Saturday

* NXT live event in Sanford, Florida (Sanford Civic Center)

* NXT live event in Baltimore, Maryland (APG Federal Credit Union Arena)

Sunday

* NXT live event in Asbury Park, New Jersey (Asbury Park Convention Hall)

* Money in the Bank in Hartford, Connecticut (XL Center)

Monday

* Raw in Albany, New York (Times Union Center)

Tuesday

* Smackdown & 205 Live in Providence, Rhode Island (Dunkin’ Donuts Center)