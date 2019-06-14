wrestling / News

A Look At WWE’s Weekend Schedule

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Here’s a look at the weekend schedule for WWE

Raw Brand:

Live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada at Bell MTS Place (6/14)
Live event in Anaheim, CA at Honda Center (6/15)
Live event in San Diego, CA at Penchaga Arena (6/16)
WWE Raw in Los Angeles, CA at Saples Center (6/17)

SmackDown Brand:

Live event in Denver, CO at Pepsi Center (6/15)
Live event in Salt Lake City, UT at Maverik Center (6/16)
SmackDown Live in Ontario, CA at Citizens Business Bank Area (6/18)

NXT UK:

Download Festival (6/14 – 6/16)

NXT:

Live event in Ocala, FL at the Reserve Pavilion (6/14)
Live event in Cassellbery, FL at Orlando Live Event Center (6/15)

