A Look At The WWE Weekend Schedule

– PWInsider posted a look at WWE’s schedule this weekend. The Raw brand has the weekend off while SmackDown has one live event. NXT is running a double tour.

“WWE NXT

WWE NXT will continue their mid-west loop tonight in Davenport, Iowa at the Rivercenter with NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience, Adam Cole, The Undisputed Era, Bianca Belair, and Kairi Sane locally advertised. The same crew will appear tomorrow, Saturday 4/2 at the Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Sunday 4/28, NXT will run St. Paul, Minnesota at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

NXT will also run tomorrow in Dade City, Florida at the Dade City Armory. No talents have been announced for that event.

RAW

There are no Raw live events this weekend.

WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw from The Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. They will also tape this Friday’s edition of Main Event.

SMACKDOWN

WWE Smackdown’s lone live event this week will be Monday 4/29 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena featuring Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz advertised on top.

WWE will broadcast Smackdown Live and 205 Live on Tuesday 4/30 in Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center.”