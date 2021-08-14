WWE Weekend Supershow Lineups, John Cena Set for Action

– WWE has two Supershow events scheduled for this weekend featuring stars from both Raw and SmackDown. First up, WWE heads to Charlotte, North Carolina tonight (Aug. 14) at the Spectrum Center.

While John Cena is not advertised locally for tonight’s show, the WWE.com Summer of Cena schedule did announce him for tonight’s live event. No matchups have been announced, but here are the Superstars advertised to appear for tonight’s show:

Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley

Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley

Drew McIntyre

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles and Omos

Sheamus

Randy Orton

Riddle

The Usos

Bayley

And many more!

Tomorrow, WWE heads to the Colonial Life Arena for another Supershow in Columbia, South Carolina. Here’s the officially advertised lineup for tomorrow’s (Aug. 15) card for the event:

* John Cena & The Mysterios vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. RK-Bro

* Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

* Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. The New Day

* Seth Rollins vs. Big E

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nikki ASH (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest vs. Jinder Mahal & Sheamus

The arena also notes that tomorrow’s card is subject to change.