WWE Weekend Supershow Lineups, John Cena Set for Action
– WWE has two Supershow events scheduled for this weekend featuring stars from both Raw and SmackDown. First up, WWE heads to Charlotte, North Carolina tonight (Aug. 14) at the Spectrum Center.
While John Cena is not advertised locally for tonight’s show, the WWE.com Summer of Cena schedule did announce him for tonight’s live event. No matchups have been announced, but here are the Superstars advertised to appear for tonight’s show:
Roman Reigns
Bobby Lashley
Bianca Belair
Rhea Ripley
Drew McIntyre
Rey and Dominik Mysterio
AJ Styles and Omos
Sheamus
Randy Orton
Riddle
The Usos
Bayley
And many more!
Tomorrow, WWE heads to the Colonial Life Arena for another Supershow in Columbia, South Carolina. Here’s the officially advertised lineup for tomorrow’s (Aug. 15) card for the event:
* John Cena & The Mysterios vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. RK-Bro
* Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor
* Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. The New Day
* Seth Rollins vs. Big E
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nikki ASH (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest vs. Jinder Mahal & Sheamus
The arena also notes that tomorrow’s card is subject to change.
