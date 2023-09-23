wrestling / News

WWE Weekend Supershow Lineups, Seth Rollins Battles The Miz

September 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Supershow Live Event Image Credit: WWE

– WWE is holding a Supershow live event with Raw and SmackDown stars later tonight in Palm Desert, California at the Acrisure Arena. Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Tomorrow, the WWE Supershow heads to Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* Also set to appear: Becky Lynch and more.

LA Knight is also advertised before the show, but as noted, he was pulled from last night’s SmackDown due to testing positive for COVID-19.

– Also, NXT has a live event scheduled for tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE.com is advertising Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, Dragon Lee, and Jacy Jayne.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Supershow, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading