WWE Weekend Supershow Lineups, Seth Rollins Battles The Miz
– WWE is holding a Supershow live event with Raw and SmackDown stars later tonight in Palm Desert, California at the Acrisure Arena. Here’s the announced lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
– Tomorrow, the WWE Supershow heads to Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* Also set to appear: Becky Lynch and more.
LA Knight is also advertised before the show, but as noted, he was pulled from last night’s SmackDown due to testing positive for COVID-19.
– Also, NXT has a live event scheduled for tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE.com is advertising Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, Dragon Lee, and Jacy Jayne.