wrestling / News
WWE Weekend Supershow Notes, Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles, KOTR & QOTR Matches Continue
– As noted, WWE will continue the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments at this weekend’s live events. WWE has a Supershow scheduled for later tonight in Chattanooga, Tennessee at the McKenzie Arena.
– WWE brings another Supershow to Macon, Georgia tomorrow at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum. AJ Styles challenges Cody Rhodes for Undisputed WWE Championship in AJ’s home state. Here’s the announced lineup:
* WWE Undisputed Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
* King of the Ring Qualifying Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mystery
* Queen of the Ring Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs.
* Also set to appear: Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Bayley, Awesome Truth, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, Damage CTRL, A-Town Down Under, and more.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Continue Big Bill-Ricky Starks Team
- UK Fans Reportedly Not Happy About High Prices for WWE Clash at the Castle
- Booker T Hopes Ric Flair Slows Down After Heart Attack In Retirement Match
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino