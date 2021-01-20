wrestling / News

WWE News: Weigh-In Video For Tonight’s NXT Fight Pit, New Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss Shirts

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Fight Pit II

– WWE has released a video with the weigh-in for tonight’s NXT Fight Pit. You can see the video below, which features Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa weighing in ahead of the match on tonight’s show:

– WWE has released new T-Shirts for Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss at WWE Shop, which you can see here.

