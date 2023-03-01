wrestling / News
WWE News: Wes Lee Defends North American Title On NXT, Wendy Choo Gets Attacked
February 28, 2023 | Posted by
– Wes Lee had an open challenge for the North American Championship on tonight’s WWE NXT, and faced Nathan Frazer. Frazer beat everyone to the ring to face off with Lee, and ultimately fell short in a hard-fought match:
– Wendy Choo became the latest victim of the NXT parking lot, as she ended up attacked by a mystery person in the parking lot. Choo joins Nikkita Lyons as women who were recently attacked by unknown assailants.
Oh no what happened to @therealestwendy?!
The #WWENXT parking lot strikes again 😡 pic.twitter.com/zMYaZ5iTh0
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023
