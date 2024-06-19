WWE News: Wes Lee Gets NXT North American Title Match, Hank Walker Says He’s Medically Cleared

Wes Lee has one last shot at the NXT North American Championship, as agreed to by Oba Femi on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Lee come down to the ring and challenge Femi to one more match for the latter’s title, arguing that he did not get pinned in their match that also included Joe Coffey at NXT Battleground.

Femi agreed to the match on the condition that, should Lee lose, he will not get another North American Title shot as long as Femi is champion. Lee agreed to the stipulation. No word on when the match will take place yet.

– Hank Walker revealed in a backstage segment that he has been medically cleared to return. Walker has been out of action since April due to a shoulder injury but told his tag partner Tank Ledger that he’s able to compete again/

Walker last competed on TV on the April 19th episode of NXT Level Up.