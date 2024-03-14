WWE News: Wes Lee Shares Video Of Training Return, David Taylor Works At Performance Center

– Wes Lee posted a video of his working out in the ring for the first time since his back injury last year. The NXT star announced back in December that he had suffered a back injury and would be out of action. Lee posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday of him stepping back in the ring, as you can see below:

– PWInsider reports that David Taylor was working at the WWE Performance Center as a guest coach this week.

Taylor worked in both WWE and WCW over his 35 year career and retired in 2012.