WWE News: Wes Lee Shares Video Of Training Return, David Taylor Works At Performance Center
March 14, 2024 | Posted by
– Wes Lee posted a video of his working out in the ring for the first time since his back injury last year. The NXT star announced back in December that he had suffered a back injury and would be out of action. Lee posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday of him stepping back in the ring, as you can see below:
…from the ashes… pic.twitter.com/dhiv7tzwak
— WES LEE (@WesLee_WWE) March 13, 2024
– PWInsider reports that David Taylor was working at the WWE Performance Center as a guest coach this week.
Taylor worked in both WWE and WCW over his 35 year career and retired in 2012.