WWE News: Wes Lee Wins Return Match On NXT, Michin Defeats Arianna Grace
– Wes Lee was victorious in his in-ring return on this week’s WWE NXT. Lee defeated Josh Briggs on Tuesday’s show, pinning his opponent after a Spinal Tap in his first match since he went on the shelf back in December of last year.
After the match, Ivar — who was at commentary and got involved in the match briefly when Lee dropkicked Briggs into him — brawled with Briggs. Lee dove off the top onto them as Oba Femi watched from the raised podium.
– Michin picked up her first singles win since January of 2023 on tonight’s show, beating Arianna Grace as you can see below:
