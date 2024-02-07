WWE News: What Happened After NXT Ended, Crowd Talked To About Language In Chants

– A new report reveals what happened after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. According to PWInsider, Joe Gacy came out from under the ring after the show and was attacked by Carmelo Hayes. Gacy was instrumental in the main event, attacking Dijak wich led to Ilja Dragunov defeating the latter.

– The report also notes that after the opening segment, which had to be heavily censored on TV, the crowd was told by the staff not to use the F-word. The crowd was, as is usual for the Capital Wrestling Center, vocal throughout the night and PWInsider notes that they booed the clip teasing the WrestleMania press event on Thursday as well as the Smackdown promo, with “We Want Cody” chants.