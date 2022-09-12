WWE News: Note On When Road Dogg Began New Duties With WWE, Jerry Lawler Biography Set For A&E Next Season

– A new report has a note on when Road Dogg officially began his new duties with WWE. As previously reported, the WWE Hall of Famer came back as Senior Vice President of Live Events and PWInsider reports that he officially started in the last week of August.

– Jerry Lawler has confirmed that he will be a focus of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends in the next season. Lawler told The Johnny Dare Morning Show in Kansas City that he was filming for the special, noting:

“The A&E people were in town, and they are doing a documentary — I don’t know if you’d seen all the documentaries that they’ve been doing — for next season, they are doing my documentary for A&E. And we had the Batmobile out, driving it over to the Midsouth Coliseum where we had all those famous matches and all that sort of stuff. So yeah, it’s always fun to get the Batmobile out. I love looking at the people’s faces when they look over in their car and all of a sudden the Batmobile is sitting beside them at a red light.”

The next season is set to premiere in the winter.

