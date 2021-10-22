WWE News: When Smackdown Crew Got In For Tonight’s Show, Latest What’s NeXT, Riddle On Crown Jewel Entrance

– A new report has some details on when the Smackdown crew got into town for tonight’s show after Crown Jewel. PWInsider reports that the flight from Riyadh landed in Wichita, Kansas at 1 PM local time due to their needing to stop and refuel during the trip.

There are no live events planned for this weekend.

– The latest What’s NeXT episode is online, with Dexter Lumis appearing to hype Halloween Havoc:

– Riddle posted to Twitter to comment on his WWE Crown Jewel entrance, writing:

” One of the best nights of my life, it was truly an amazing experience and I can’t wait to go back! Thank you PS I think my spirit animal is a camel #CrownJewel #wwe #stallion #WWERaw”