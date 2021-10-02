WWE News: When Talent Learned They’d Be Drafted, Brock Lesnar’s Promo Pre-Taped, Dark Match Result

– A new report revealed when WWE talent learned they were moving to a new brand as part of tonight’s WWE Draft. PWInsider reports that those talents moving brands found out shortly before the announcements were made so as to prevent any of them being caught unaware.

Bianca Belair, Edge, Rey & Dominik Mysterio are moving from Smackdown to Raw as announced tonight, while Austin Theory is moving from NXT to Raw.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, and Jeff Hardy are moving from Raw to Smackdown, while Hit Row (Top Dolla, Swerve Scott, B-Fab, Ashante Thee Adonis) are moving from NXT to Smackdown.

As a reminder, the roster changes do not take affect until October 22nd.

– PWInsider also reports that Brock Lesnar’s promo on tonight’s show was pre-taped, and that he left the arena just after his in-ring segment with Roman Reigns. It is believed by some that he will be at Raw on Monday, but that is not yet confirmed.

– Top Dolla defeated Cedric Alexander in the pre-show dark match before they went on the air.