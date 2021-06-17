wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On Who Helped Produce NXT Opening Segment, Miz Interviews Kevin Hart

June 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe William Regal WWE NXT

– WWE’s newest writer for NXT was reportedly involved in producing the opening segment of this week’s show. As reported earlier this week, the company hired George Carroll as a writer for the brand. Carroll was involved in the opening segment, which saw the return of Samoa Joe to WWE and NXT as William Regal’s enforcer.

– The Miz interviewed Kevin Hart for a new WWE video discussing his new movie Fatherhood. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

“The Miz interviews Kevin Hart about being a dad, his new movie “FATHERHOOD” and more.”

