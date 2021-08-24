WWE News: Note On On Why Kofi Kingston Was Off SummerSlam, Baron Corbin Storyline Update

A new report has some details on why Kofi Kingston has been off of WWE TV. Kingston did not appear at SummerSlam or on tonight’s episode of Raw, and PWInsider reports that Kingston was originally set to be part of the Pure Life Purified Water promo segment with Xavier Woods at the PPV. Kingston was set to appear dressed as another nWo segment.

According to the site, Kingston is not currently cleared to perform. No details were noted regarding why Kingston isn’t cleared.

– The site also notes that Baron Corbin’s Las Vegas storyline will play out on social media all week before Friday’s Smackdown. Corbin appeared in a WWE-released video on Twitter where he won $100, indicating that his luck may be turning around.