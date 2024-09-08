wrestling / News
WWE News: Wildest Smackdown Endings On Playlist, Johnny Gargano’s Latest Vlog
September 8, 2024 | Posted by
– The new episode of WWE Playlist looks at Smackdown’s wildest endings. You can see the video below, described as follows:
Watch the most jaw-dropping, unexpected endings in the 25-year history of SmackDown, from Eddie Guerrero betraying Rey Mysterio to The Undertaker dragging Kane under the ring.
– Johnny Gargano has posted his latest blog looking at the end of WWE’s European tour:
