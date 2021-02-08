WWE Will Discuss Using Fan Cutouts For Wrestlemania 37

Last night, WrestleVotes noted that WWE may consider using cardboard cutouts of fans at Wrestlemania 37, wheras before, they didn’t see that as an option. However, the Super Bowl used them last night to fill the empty spaces in the seats (due to a limited number of people attending thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic). According to a source, WWE will now “100%” discuss” the matter again.

The source added that “it’s beyond dumb to not, RJS looked wonderful for what it was.”

Wrestlemania will be held on April 10-11 from Raymond James Stadium, the site of last night’s Super Bowl.

With the Super Bowl tonight at Raymond James Stadium -home of WrestleMania 37 in 9 weeks- so far, WWE has been against the idea of filling the “empty” seats w/ cutouts as the NFL has done. I assume that decision will be discussed again now as the stadium looks great. #SuperBowl — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 7, 2021