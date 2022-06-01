wrestling / News
WWE Will Hold A Double Taping Of NXT Next Week
June 1, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that following last night’s WWE NXT taping, it was announced that WWE will tape two episodes of the show next week. The tapings will happen next Tuesday and Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center. The June 21 episode on USA will be pre-taped, and the show will go back to airing live after that.
