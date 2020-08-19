WWE Will Hold Virtual Summerslam Meet & Greets This Weekend

WWE has announced that it will have virtual meet and greets during Summerslam weekend, with fans paying $125 to talk with a WWE superstar. The superstar choices include Keith Lee, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. In addition to a two-minute chat, fans will get a downloadable file of their conversation within 48 hours. Here’s a press release:

Virtual Meet & Greets are coming to SummerSlam Weekend!

SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.

All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!

SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22-Monday, Aug. 24. Tickets are available today at 12 p.m. ET!

SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets – Price $125*

Ticket includes:

* 2-minute private on-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar

* Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 48 hours of the event

* Purchase exclusive personalized autograph items

Schedule

* Saturday, Aug. 22

Keith Lee: 10 a.m.

* Sunday, Aug. 23

Bayley: 10 a.m.

Braun Strowman: 1 p.m.

* Monday, Aug. 24

Drew McIntyre: 10 a.m.

Seth Rollins: 1 p.m.

We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone.

Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat.

For a full list of FAQs, click here.

WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior.

Talent subject to change

*Does not include applicable fees.