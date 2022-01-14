WWE Will Honor Martin Luther King Jr On This Monday’s RAW

Stephanie McMahon sent out an announcement that WWE will honor Martin Luther King Jr this Monday on RAW with a special video. Monday will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and WWE typically does include a video package acknowledging King’s contributions to civil rights. This year’s video will feature the song “Never Break” by John Legend.

She wrote: “Good Morning,

This Monday, WWE will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with this tribute set to John Legend’s “Never Break” across all platforms, including Monday Night RAW on USA Network.

Legend describes this song as “the idea of resilience, the idea of commitment to something greater than yourself, and the idea that despite whatever challenges you might face, that love and unity and togetherness and resilience can help you get through all of it.”

Dr. King’s legacy lives on, inspiring generations. Please join WWE as we pay homage to a man who had the courage to stand against injustice, shout from the mountain tops and encourage all of us to judge based on character not the color of our skin.

– Steph”