WWE Will Reportedly Be ‘All Hands on Deck’ for Royal Rumble Weekend

– PWInsider reports that WWE will be in an “all hands on deck” situation for Royal Rumble 2023 later this month. Talents who aren’t even working the show are reportedly expected to be brought in for media appearances and projects related to Peacock/WWE Network. PWInsider also notes that there is talk of bringing NIL talents for the Royal Rumble Weekend as well.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, January 28. The event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US, and the WWE Network everywhere else.