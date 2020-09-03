WWE Will Reportedly Cut Back On Live Events After Pandemic Is Over

Whenever the pandemic is over, whether that’s next year or beyond, don’t expect WWE to go back to the same amount of live events as before. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE is considering cutting back on the amount of live events they produce even when things are back to normal. It’s unknown if live events will be cut completely, but “the idea of four days a week doing house shows” is likely over.

It was noted that this will reflect changes in the business itself, not just WWE. AEW only works TV and while Japanese companies may still tour, it’s becoming a “big event business, not a rank and file house show business” in the future.