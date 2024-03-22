WWE News: William Regal Not At This Week’s NXT, Note On Dijak Promo, Internal Episode Title

– A new report has some backstage details around this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Fightful Select reports that despite his being added to the NXT roster recently, William Regal was not at this week’s tapings. Regal appeared on the show earlier this month and confronted the No Quarter Catch Club about their Heritage Cup victory.

– The report notes that Dijak’s response to Josh Briggs calling him a wannabe Shaft was not scripted. Dijak responded to the quip by telling Briggs “I don’t know if you can see this, bro, but I’m white.” The site notes that the line was off the cuff and got everyone backstage to laugh.

– Finally, the internal title for this week’s episode was ‘My Mind’s Playing Trick On Me.’