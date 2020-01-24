– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal celebrated his 27th anniversary of moving to the US and starting to work with WCW. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

I’ve just realised it’s the 23rd of January. It’s exactly 27 years ago today that I moved to the US to start working for WCW on the 25th. Thank you to everyone who has helped, watched and employed me. I’m a very fortunate lad and I never forget it. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 23, 2020

– Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd have been announced as the hosts for the WWE Worlds Collide Pre-show. The pre-show will air at 6:30pm ET on Saturday on the WWE Network and all social media platforms.

– The latest episode of “Driving Lessons with Ronda and Devon” has Devon discussing Ronda’s debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble.