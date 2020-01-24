wrestling / News

WWE News: William Regal Milestone, Worlds Collide Pre-Show, Ronda Rousey Video

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
William Regal WWE NXT

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal celebrated his 27th anniversary of moving to the US and starting to work with WCW. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd have been announced as the hosts for the WWE Worlds Collide Pre-show. The pre-show will air at 6:30pm ET on Saturday on the WWE Network and all social media platforms.

– The latest episode of “Driving Lessons with Ronda and Devon” has Devon discussing Ronda’s debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

