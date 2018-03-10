 

WWE News: William Regal Comments on the Right Way to Apply to WWE, Top 10 Infamous Sucker Punches, and JoJo Celebrates Her Birthday

March 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
William Regal

– William Regal posted a tweet this week giving advice to wrestlers who are trying to get signed with WWE. Regal stated that wrestlers should be professionals and find the correct way to apply. He added the wrong way to do it was by putting yourself over on Twitter. You can read his tweet on the subject below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today, featuring the Top 10 Infamous Sucker Punches. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

– WWE ring announcer JoJo celebrates her birthday today. She turns 24 years old.

