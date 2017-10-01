More Photos and Clip From WWE’s Winnipeg House Show: Footage of Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

– As previously reported, WWE held a live event last night in Winnipeg, Manitoba, which featured Brock Lesnar defending his Universal title against Cesaro. Below are some additional photos and a video clip from the event posted on Twitter, including a look at the finish for the main event featuring Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns.

The new photos include Raw tag team champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins and Mickie James. The featured clip is from the main event featuring Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. The match ended by disqualification after Strowman nails Roman Reigns with the steel ring steps. The clip shows Strowman hitting Reigns with the steps.

You can see more results from the Raw brand show in Winnipeg RIGHT HERE. You can also find results for last night’s Smackdown brand house show in Boise, Idaho RIGHT HERE.

Thanks for havin' us, #WWEWinnipeg. The champs rolled through and red and silver stayed high on our shoulders. See ya' soon, Denver. pic.twitter.com/XOikQPkAe3 — —Grand Slammin'. (@GraveErraticism) October 1, 2017