WWE Racks Up 41 Wins At 15th Annual w3 Awards

WWE has announced that WWE Advanced Media Group captured 41 wins at the 15th annual w3 Awards, which honors the best of the best in websites, marketing, video, mobile, social, and podcasts.

The New Day: Feel the Power podcast notched five awards at the event, including the Best in Show award for Best Individual Episode for Podcasts for its June 6 edition, which featured the group discussing racial injustice. WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves also picked up five awards at w3.

Additionally, the company won a gold trophy for Social Features – Best Social Presence, while WWE accounts on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter also earning awards.

WWE won gold for several of its WWE Network specials as well, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story, WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain, and many more.

Here’s the company’s full list of wins at the event: