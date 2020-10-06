wrestling / News
WWE Racks Up 41 Wins At 15th Annual w3 Awards
WWE has announced that WWE Advanced Media Group captured 41 wins at the 15th annual w3 Awards, which honors the best of the best in websites, marketing, video, mobile, social, and podcasts.
The New Day: Feel the Power podcast notched five awards at the event, including the Best in Show award for Best Individual Episode for Podcasts for its June 6 edition, which featured the group discussing racial injustice. WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves also picked up five awards at w3.
Additionally, the company won a gold trophy for Social Features – Best Social Presence, while WWE accounts on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter also earning awards.
WWE won gold for several of its WWE Network specials as well, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story, WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain, and many more.
Here’s the company’s full list of wins at the event:
PODCASTS (10)
2020 W3 AWARDS BEST IN SHOW
Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts
WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power – “A Conversation About Racial Injustice” (6/8/20)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Podcasts – General Series – Entertainment for Podcasts
WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Podcast Features – Best Series for Podcasts
WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Podcast Features – Best Host for Podcasts
WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts
WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves: Return of The GOAT | Featuring: John Cena
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts
WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power – “Are the Usos Really Twins?”
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Podcasts – General Series – Sports for Podcasts
WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Podcast Features – Best Series for Podcasts
WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Podcast Features – Best Host for Podcasts
Corey Graves
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts
WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves: Three Decades of The Deadman | Featuring: The Undertaker
SOCIAL & YOUTUBE (11)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Social Features – Best Social Presence for Social
Social – Social Features – Best Social Presence: WWE Social Media
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social
WWE on Instagram
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social
WWE on Instagram
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social
WWE on Snapchat
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social
WWE on Snapchat
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social
WWE on Twitter
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social
WWE on Facebook
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social
WWE on YouTube
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social
WWE on YouTube
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social
WWE on TikTok
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social
WWE on TikTok
WWE NETWORK (16)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Video – Sports for Video
World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story (WWE Network
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Video – Entertainment for Video
Undertaker: The Last Ride (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Video – Sports for Video
WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Video – Sports for Video
WWE 24: Revolutionary – The Year of Ronda Rousey (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Video – Sports for Video
Ruthless Aggression (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Video – Entertainment for Video
WWE 24: WrestleMania New York (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Video – Interview for Video
Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
WWE 24: R-Truth (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
Ruthless Aggression: It’s Time To Shake Things Up (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
WWE 24: Batista – Dream Chaser (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
WWE 24: Kofi Kingston – The Year of Return (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre (WWE Network)
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video
A Future WWE: The FCW Story (WWE Network)
THE BUMP (4)
2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Video – Entertainment for Video
WWE’s The Bump
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Interview for Video
WWE’s The Bump
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Video – Live Streaming for Video
WWE’s The Bump
2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Video Features – Best Web Personality/Host for Video
Kayla Braxton for WWE’s The Bump
