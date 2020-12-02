wrestling / News
WWE Wins Several SportsPro OTT Digital Awards
WWE has taken home several wins in the SportsPro OTT Awards. The company won awards in the categories of Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign, Best Podcast /Audio Series: (After the Bell with Corey Graves), Best Short Form Comedic Video (Kofi Kingston’s Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion), Best Sports Web Series Content (The Bump, co-winner), and Platform of the Year (WWE Network).
WWE announced the latter award on its website, posting:
WWE Network named Platform of the Year at SportsPro OTT Awards
WWE Network was named the Platform of the Year at the SportsPro OTT Awards digital ceremony!
Having already been named as a finalist on SportsPro OTT’s 2020 Shortlist, WWE Network triumphed over fellow nominees FloSports, LaLigaSportsTV, Olympic Channel, PAOK TV, and Sportrader & Tennis Channel to claim the hardware.
SportsPro OTT’s final 2020 Shortlist “includes a diverse mix of market-leading brands and innovative up and coming organizations in the sports broadcast space.”
