WWE Wins Several SportsPro OTT Digital Awards

WWE has taken home several wins in the SportsPro OTT Awards. The company won awards in the categories of Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign, Best Podcast /Audio Series: (After the Bell with Corey Graves), Best Short Form Comedic Video (Kofi Kingston’s Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion), Best Sports Web Series Content (The Bump, co-winner), and Platform of the Year (WWE Network).

WWE announced the latter award on its website, posting: