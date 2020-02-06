wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Wins Sports Documentary Award, NXT UK Highlights, Miz & Mrs. Sneak Peek
February 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has won a Cynopsis Media award for one of its series. Cynopsis announced that My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar won the award for Best Sports-Related Documentary Series. WWE Chronicle was also in the running, along with SJR’s 40 Days: Canelo Vs. Jacobs.
– WWE has posted the highlights video from this week’s NXT UK, which you can see below:
-0 Here is a sneak peek of next week’s episode of NXT UK:
