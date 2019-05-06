WWE Wins Three Awards For Online Content at 11th Annual Shorty Awards

– WWE has come home the winner of three awards following Sunday night’s 11th Annual Shorty Awards. The company announced that they won awards for Best Use of GIFs, Overall Facebook Presence and Snapchat Story at the show. WWE’s YouTube and Snapchat were also recognized as Gold Honorees.

The Shorty Awards recognize the best of social media, from influencers to brands on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Twitter and YouTube. The full list of winners is here.