wrestling / News
WWE Wins Three Awards For Online Content at 11th Annual Shorty Awards
May 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has come home the winner of three awards following Sunday night’s 11th Annual Shorty Awards. The company announced that they won awards for Best Use of GIFs, Overall Facebook Presence and Snapchat Story at the show. WWE’s YouTube and Snapchat were also recognized as Gold Honorees.
The Shorty Awards recognize the best of social media, from influencers to brands on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Twitter and YouTube. The full list of winners is here.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Talks About How Vince McMahon Told Bradshaw That JBL Character Would Be His Last Shot
- Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Said To Him After WrestleMania IX
- Vince Russo Details The Reaction Backstage To The Infamous Kliq ‘Curtain Call’ Incident
- Bruce Prichard Recounts What Really Happened With The Infamous Acolytes vs. Public Enemy ‘Shoot’ Match, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Reaction