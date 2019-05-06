wrestling / News

WWE Wins Three Awards For Online Content at 11th Annual Shorty Awards

May 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Canyon Ceman, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds

– WWE has come home the winner of three awards following Sunday night’s 11th Annual Shorty Awards. The company announced that they won awards for Best Use of GIFs, Overall Facebook Presence and Snapchat Story at the show. WWE’s YouTube and Snapchat were also recognized as Gold Honorees.

The Shorty Awards recognize the best of social media, from influencers to brands on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Twitter and YouTube. The full list of winners is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading