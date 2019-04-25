WWE Wins Two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

– World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced that the company won two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards for its social campaigning with Make-A-Wish and another one for campaigning for Connor’s Cure. You can check out those details below:

WWE wins two prestigious Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

WWE won two awards at the annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards: Awareness Campaign for a Social Good Initiative – WWE & Make-A-Wish’s “Wishes Take Muscle” and Brand Activation at Live Events – Connor’s Cure “Superstars of Tomorrow” campaign.

The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards recognize the best work in the sports industry from the past year with categories spanning television, radio, digital and marketing.