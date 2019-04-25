wrestling / News
WWE Wins Two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
– World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced that the company won two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards for its social campaigning with Make-A-Wish and another one for campaigning for Connor’s Cure. You can check out those details below:
WWE wins two prestigious Cynopsis Sports Media Awards
WWE won two awards at the annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards: Awareness Campaign for a Social Good Initiative – WWE & Make-A-Wish’s “Wishes Take Muscle” and Brand Activation at Live Events – Connor’s Cure “Superstars of Tomorrow” campaign.
The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards recognize the best work in the sports industry from the past year with categories spanning television, radio, digital and marketing.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Be Seen As The ‘Bad Guy Promotion’
- Billy Gunn Discusses The Backlash He Got For Calling Adam Page ‘Fat’ on Being the Elite
- Booker T Thought His Career Was Over After Dropping Racial Slur on WCW TV During Hulk Hogan Promo
- AEW President Tony Khan On AEW Being Compared to WCW, CM Punk Rumors, TV Deal, More