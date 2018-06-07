wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Wishes Mick Foley A Happy Birthday, Dolph Ziggler Considering Comedy Show in NYC, WWE Asks How Well You Know Seth Rollins
June 7, 2018 | Posted by
– Think you know everything there is to know about Seth Rollins? Well, The Kingslayer is putting your knowledge to the test with his own personal trivia quiz…
– WWE posted the following on Twitter to wish Mick Foley a happy birthday
Happy birthday to @RealMickFoley! pic.twitter.com/aWgDCBNrtw
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018
– Dolph Ziggler posted on Twitter that he’s thinking about hosting a comedy show at the Caroline’s On Broadway comedy club during Summerslam weekend in New York City…
thinking about getting some of my work buddies (wrestling & comedy) to have a show @CarolinesonBway the week of #SummerSlam
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 6, 2018