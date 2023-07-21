WWE Women’s Championship Match Official For SummerSlam

Asuka doesn’t need to wait until Smackdown to find our her SummerSlam opponents, as WWE has officially announced who she will defend her Women’s Championship against. The company announced on Friday afternoon that the Empress of Tomorrow will defend her championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at the August 5th PPV.

WWE has announced that Asuka would find out her opponents in a segment on tonight’s Smackdown, but that segment is no longer advertised for the show. The preview for the SummerSlam match reads: