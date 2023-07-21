wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Championship Match Official For SummerSlam
Asuka doesn’t need to wait until Smackdown to find our her SummerSlam opponents, as WWE has officially announced who she will defend her Women’s Championship against. The company announced on Friday afternoon that the Empress of Tomorrow will defend her championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at the August 5th PPV.
WWE has announced that Asuka would find out her opponents in a segment on tonight’s Smackdown, but that segment is no longer advertised for the show. The preview for the SummerSlam match reads:
WWE Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)
When SummerSlam descends on the Motor City, Asuka will attempt to retain her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in an incredible Triple Threat showdown!
In recent weeks on SmackDown, Asuka’s respective title defenses against Flair and Belair have ended in chaotic controversy. Against The Queen, Bianca hopped the barricade to engage the 14-time Women’s Champion. Against The EST of WWE, Flair attempted to stop Bayley and Ms. Money in the Bank IYO SKY from interfering in order to protect her own interest, but she accidently took out Belair to cause a disqualification.
With the situation quickly spinning out of control, the WWE Women’s Champion, The Queen and EST of WWE will battle it out in a total free-for-all The Biggest Event of the Summer.
Don’t miss all the action of SummerSlam, streaming live on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
