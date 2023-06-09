WWE Women’s Championship Presentation Set For Tonight’s Smackdown

Asuka is set to have a WWE Women’s Championship presentation on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Asuka, who won the Raw Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions, will get a championship presentation on tonight’s show.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE Women’s Championship name in the announcement “wasn’t an accident” and that the situation will get some clarity tonight. As of right now, the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships are on opposite brands after Belair and Ripley were moved away from their brands in the WWE Draft.

The Fightful Select report notes there have been conversations regarding how to simplify the title belts appearing in different brands than they are assigned to, and that the decision to do so was made after Ronda Rousey said she would rather compete in the tag division. Updated title belts were at least discussed at that point.

The updated card for the show, which airs tonight on FOX, is:

* Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Michin

* Jey Uso must choose between Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline

* Asuka’s WWE Women’s Championship Presentation