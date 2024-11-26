wrestling / News

WWE Announces Women’s Intercontinental Title Before Raw

November 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has unveiled a new women’s secondary title in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. As you can see below, Adam Pearce came out before Raw and announced the companion to the recently-announced Woman’s United States Championship.

Pearce said that the tournament to determine the first champion will kick off on next week’s Raw.

WWE announced the Women’s United States Championship on the November 8th episode of Smackdown and that tournament is currently underway.

