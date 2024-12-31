wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals Set For Raw In Two Weeks
December 30, 2024 | Posted by
The finals of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament is set, with the finals taking place in two weeks. Monday night’s show saw Lyra Valkyria defeat IYO SKY to earn her place in the finals.
Valkyra will face Dakota Kai in the finals on the January 13th episode of Raw. The match is the first announced for the show.
DAKOTA KAI vs. LYRA VALKYRIA
There can only be one first Women's Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/bQrOtANfkp
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024
